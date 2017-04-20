Third meeting of Eminent Persons Grou...

Third meeting of Eminent Persons Group on Nepal-India Relations begins in Kathmandu

The third meeting of the Eminent Persons Group on Nepal-India Relations begun here Wednesday to review various aspects of bilateral relationship between the two countries. The two-day meeting will be focused on reviewing the Nepal-India Peace and Friendship Treaty in order to update and revise it in line with the needs of the changing times, according to EPG Coordinator of the Nepalese side Bhes Bahadur Thapa.

