Swiss climber Ueli Steck is killed on Mount Everest

'He can't take a joke': Daily Show's Hasan Minhaj rips absent President Trump to shreds in no-holes barred takedown during annual White House Correspondents' Dinner Bullish Trump renews his battle with the 'incompetent' media as he mocks 'boring' White House Correspondents' Dinner and boasts that his First 100 Days rally attracted 'much better people' 'Mr. President, the media is not fake news': Legendary Watergate journalist Bob Woodward and White House reporters launch all-out attack on President who snubbed their dinner Hacker 'The Dark Overlord' releases 10 upcoming episodes of Orange is the New Black's unaired fifth season after tring to hold Netflix to ransom 'I'm only the second worst President now': Will Ferrell reprises George W. Bush role to mock Trump's first 100 Days for Samantha Bee's alternative Correspondents' Dinner 'I will not be happy': Trump warns North Korea against ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.