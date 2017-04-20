Swiss Climber Dies in Fall Near Everest

Swiss Climber Dies in Fall Near Everest

A tourist is silhouetted as he takes pictures of Mount Nuptse as Mount Everest is covered with clouds in Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region, Nov. 30, 2015. An experienced Swiss climber died Sunday after he fell in the Everest region of Nepal during preparations to climb the world's highest mountain, the first to perish in the current climbing season, officials said.

