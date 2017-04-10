Suffolk pair praise supporters after epic ten-month charity journey to Nepal
Framingham, Suffolk. Suffolk residents Henry Dunham and Sam Crimp have returned to the UK after 10 months walking 6,000 miles from Framlingham to Kathmandu in Nepal, via 11 countries, during which they raised over 14,000 for Brain Tumour Research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Diss Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC