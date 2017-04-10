Suffolk pair praise supporters after ...

Suffolk pair praise supporters after epic ten-month charity journey to Nepal

Framingham, Suffolk. Suffolk residents Henry Dunham and Sam Crimp have returned to the UK after 10 months walking 6,000 miles from Framlingham to Kathmandu in Nepal, via 11 countries, during which they raised over 14,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Chicago, IL

