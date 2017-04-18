Sita D228 at Phaplu on Apr 23rd 2017,...

Sita D228 at Phaplu on Apr 23rd 2017, wing collided with wall on landing

A Sita Air Dornier Do-228, registration 9N-AHR performing flight ST-605 from Kathmandu to Lukla with 14 passengers and 3 crew, could not land in Lukla due to weather and diverted to Phaplu . An aircraft's wing contacted a wall during landing however before coming to a stop.

Chicago, IL

