Seven-year-old Indian origin boy wins UK's yogasana championship

18 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Seven-year-old Ishwar, an Indian-origin yoga maverick, has won at a national level competition for yoga for the second consecutive year. A student of St Michael's School in London, has been quoted as the 'youngest wonder boy' by a global yoga magazine.

Chicago, IL

