Seto Machhendranath Chariot festival marked in Nepal

3 hrs ago

Devotees offer prayer as chariot of Seto Machhendranath is pulled from Ason towards Hanumandhoka Durbar Square during the second day of Seto Machhendranath Chariot festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 5, 2017. Seto Machhendranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhendranath for good rain to prevent drought during the rice harvest season.

