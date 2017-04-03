Retd. Pak Army officer goes missing i...

Retd. Pak Army officer goes missing in Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

The officer, identified as retired Lt Col Mohammad Habib, has been untraceable since Thursday from the Nepalese town of Lumbini soon after his arrival there, reports the Dawn. Colonel Habib's family reported his disappearance to the Foreign Office after not being able to contact him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,157,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC