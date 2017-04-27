Rescued tourist from China's Taiwan recovering well in Nepalese hospital: doctor

One of the two tourists from China's Taiwan, who went missing for 47 days and was rescued alive on Wednesday, is recovering well in a Nepalese hospital, a doctor involved in his treatment said Thursday. A rescue team from the Asian Trekking in Nepal rescued male Liang Sheng Yueh alive while his female friend Liu Chen Chun was found dead in the northern mountainous region of Dhading district in central Nepal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.