Rescued tourist from China's Taiwan recovering well in Nepalese hospital: doctor
One of the two tourists from China's Taiwan, who went missing for 47 days and was rescued alive on Wednesday, is recovering well in a Nepalese hospital, a doctor involved in his treatment said Thursday. A rescue team from the Asian Trekking in Nepal rescued male Liang Sheng Yueh alive while his female friend Liu Chen Chun was found dead in the northern mountainous region of Dhading district in central Nepal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
