Rescued tourist from China's Taiwan r...

Rescued tourist from China's Taiwan recovering well in Nepalese hospital: doctor

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

One of the two tourists from China's Taiwan, who went missing for 47 days and was rescued alive on Wednesday, is recovering well in a Nepalese hospital, a doctor involved in his treatment said Thursday. A rescue team from the Asian Trekking in Nepal rescued male Liang Sheng Yueh alive while his female friend Liu Chen Chun was found dead in the northern mountainous region of Dhading district in central Nepal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,734 • Total comments across all topics: 280,592,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC