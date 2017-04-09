Rare one-horned rhino shot and killed...

Rare one-horned rhino shot and killed in Nepal

Kathmandu: Authorities are searching for poachers who killed a rare one-horned rhinoceros over the weekend in the forests of southern Nepal and cut off the horn, officials say. Forest officer Nurendra Aryal said on Sunday it was the first killing of a rhino in the Chitwan National Forest in nearly three years.

