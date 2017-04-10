Preparing for the 'highest seder in t...

Preparing for the 'highest seder in the world'

Arutz Sheva Israel News

This year, across Nepal, three different Passover seders will take place. The first and largest will be in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and will see the participation of some 1,500 people.

Chicago, IL

