Prayer for peace in all of Nepala s Catholic churches
An hour of prayer for peace was held in all of Nepal's Catholic churches on April 25, a week after an arson attack on the cathedral in Kathmandu. The cathedral's parish priest, Father Ignatius Rai, said that Christians and others in the largely Hindu nation deserve "respect and dignity, so that all religious groups can be free to practice their faith.
