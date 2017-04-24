Prayer for peace in all of Nepala s C...

Prayer for peace in all of Nepala s Catholic churches

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

An hour of prayer for peace was held in all of Nepal's Catholic churches on April 25, a week after an arson attack on the cathedral in Kathmandu. The cathedral's parish priest, Father Ignatius Rai, said that Christians and others in the largely Hindu nation deserve "respect and dignity, so that all religious groups can be free to practice their faith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC