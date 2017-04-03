Poachers kill rare one-horned rhino in Nepal1 hour ago
Kathmandu, April 9 A rare one-horned rhino was killed by poachers in Nepal's Chitwan National Park on Saturday. Officials at the Chitwan National Park confirmed that an adult male rhino was shot dead on Friday and the horn was cut off, Xinhua news agency reported.
