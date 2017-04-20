Peace Run 2017 For Nepal Humanitarian Mission
By Nur Ain Nadia Ibrahim KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 -- Over 500 people took part in a Peace Run in Cyberjaya recently to raise funds for the Post-Earthquake Aid & Care Nepal 2017, a humanitarian mission to help communities who are still affected by the 2015 earthquake in Kathmandu. Organised by the Cyberjaya University College of Medical Sciences, the activities include medical check-up, health talks and distribution of donated provisions and other items, as well as to build water pumps and provide solar panels to the local community.
