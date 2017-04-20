'Pact on Nepal-China rail project in final stage'7 min ago

'Pact on Nepal-China rail project in ...

'Pact on Nepal-China rail project in final stage'

Kathmandu, April 29 The much-talked about pact on the Kathmandu-Kerung rail project, a cross-border rail network between Nepal and China, is in the final stage of signature, said Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Krishna Bahadur Mahara. Speaking at a programme organised by the China Study Centre and the Nepal Institute for Strategic Centre on "One Belt One Road Initiative and South Asia" in the capital on Friday, Mahara said Nepal would sign the pact with China.

Chicago, IL

