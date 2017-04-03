ONGC expedition embarks on Mt Everest mission
Kathmandu, April 7 - An 11-member ONGC Everest Expedition Team left here on Friday for Namche Bazar in their mission to scale Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak. This is the first time that an Indian corporate has undertaken a mission to send a team to climb the world's highest peak.
