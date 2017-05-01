Nepal's Top Judge Suspended After Impeachment Motion Filed

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Sushila Karki at a Democracy Day observance with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 18, 2017 Nepal's first female judge to head the Supreme Court has been suspended after an impeachment motion was signed by parliament members. Supreme Court spokesman Mahendra Nath Upadhaya said Monday that Sushila Karki was suspended automatically after the motion signed by nearly half the members in parliament was registered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.