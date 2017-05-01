Nepal's Top Judge Suspended After Imp...

Nepal's Top Judge Suspended After Impeachment Motion Filed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Voice of America

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Sushila Karki at a Democracy Day observance with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 18, 2017 Nepal's first female judge to head the Supreme Court has been suspended after an impeachment motion was signed by parliament members. Supreme Court spokesman Mahendra Nath Upadhaya said Monday that Sushila Karki was suspended automatically after the motion signed by nearly half the members in parliament was registered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,711,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC