Nepal's river blocked by supposed avalanche, local authority says
A supposed avalanche on Barun river, an auxiliary river, has blocked Arun river in eastern Sankhuwasbha district of Nepal since Thursday afternoon, local authorities said. Shivaj Raj Joshi, chief district officer of the district, told Xinhua over phone that Arun River has been blocked at Bhotkhola village, about 80 km north of district headquarters Khandbari since 4:00 pm Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC