Nepal's river blocked by supposed avalanche, local authority says

A supposed avalanche on Barun river, an auxiliary river, has blocked Arun river in eastern Sankhuwasbha district of Nepal since Thursday afternoon, local authorities said. Shivaj Raj Joshi, chief district officer of the district, told Xinhua over phone that Arun River has been blocked at Bhotkhola village, about 80 km north of district headquarters Khandbari since 4:00 pm Thursday.

