Nepali Congress unveils poll manifesto
Kathmandu [Nepal], April 25 : Nepal's largest political party in the Parliament, the Nepali Congress on Tuesday unveiled its election manifesto with a focus on economic prosperity. It has also become the first party to bring forward the manifesto for the local election scheduled for the next month.
