Nepalese tourism stakeholders want competitive air fare between Nepal, China

Read more: Xinhuanet

Nepalese tourism stakeholders on Wednesday stressed on making air travel between Nepal and China cheaper to promote bilateral tourism, arguing that air transport between the two neighbors is one of the most expensive in the world. They said at an interaction on the theme of Silk Road Tourism between Nepal and China, organized by China National Tourist Office and Nepal China Chamber of Commerce and Industry that potential growth of Chinese tourists to Nepal has been hindered by higher air fare and relatively low air connectivity.

