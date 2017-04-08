Nepalese enterprises have to spend 1 pct of profit in social causes

Nepalese government on Friday started implementing the provision of newly introduced Industrial Enterprise Act that the industries need to allocate at least 1 percent of their annual profit for social welfare. Clause 48 per the Industrial Enterprise Act 2016 states, big or medium scale enterprises as well as small enterprises having annual turnover over 150 million Nepalese Rupee have to allocate at least 1 percent of their annual profit for Corporate Social Responsibility purpose.

