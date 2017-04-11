Nepalese devotees take holy bath duri...

Nepalese devotees take holy bath during Baishak Asnan festival

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A devotee takes a holy bath at the Balaju Baise Dhara during the Baishak Asnan festival or Balaju Purnima at Balaju, Kathmandu, Nepal, April 11, 2017. Hundreds of devotees gathered to take a ritual bath and pay reverence to the water spouts in hopes of being granted protection from illness and a better life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC