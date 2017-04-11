Nepalese devotees take holy bath during Baishak Asnan festival

A devotee takes a holy bath at the Balaju Baise Dhara during the Baishak Asnan festival or Balaju Purnima at Balaju, Kathmandu, Nepal, April 11, 2017. Hundreds of devotees gathered to take a ritual bath and pay reverence to the water spouts in hopes of being granted protection from illness and a better life.

