Nepal tables new Constitution amendment bill to address Madhesis'...

Kathmandu, Apr 11 The Nepal government today tabled a new Constitution amendment bill in Parliament to address the demands of the agitating Madhesi parties which are demanding more representation and re-demarcation of state boundaries ahead of next month's local elections. According to the new bill, the government may form a federal commission to recommend it on the issues relating to the number of provinces and their boundaries.

