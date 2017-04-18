Nepal seeks Indian investment, benefi...

Nepal seeks Indian investment, benefit from Indian progress: Bhandari

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

New Delhi, April 18 - Inviting Indians investors to her country, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Tuesday said that after political transformation, socio-economic transformation is Nepal's top priority and it is keen to benefit from India's tremendous progress. Nepal has undergone political transformation of historic proportion in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,849 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC