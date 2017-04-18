Nepal seeks Indian investment, benefit from Indian progress: Bhandari
New Delhi, April 18 - Inviting Indians investors to her country, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Tuesday said that after political transformation, socio-economic transformation is Nepal's top priority and it is keen to benefit from India's tremendous progress. Nepal has undergone political transformation of historic proportion in recent years.
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
