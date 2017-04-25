Nepal reconstruction underway but in snail pace
Nepal has only completed reconstruction of 22,234 houses out of the total 800,000 damaged by a deadly earthquake in April 2015 as the Himalayan nation marks the second anniversary of the disaster on Tuesday. Of the total houses rebuilt, most of them are done by the residents without the government support, according to Nepal Reconstruction Authority , a government agency which coordinates reconstruction efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC