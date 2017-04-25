Nepal reconstruction underway but in ...

Nepal reconstruction underway but in snail pace

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Nepal has only completed reconstruction of 22,234 houses out of the total 800,000 damaged by a deadly earthquake in April 2015 as the Himalayan nation marks the second anniversary of the disaster on Tuesday. Of the total houses rebuilt, most of them are done by the residents without the government support, according to Nepal Reconstruction Authority , a government agency which coordinates reconstruction efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC