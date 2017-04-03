Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal assures Madhes delegation of...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Apr. 3 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Monday met the delegation from Madheshi Ethnic Society Coordination Society and assured them about addressing the demands made by the agitating parties in relation to the Constitution amendment.During the meeting, Prime Minister Dahal also assured that the election slated for May 14 will commence successfully in a harmonious environment. He said that efforts are underway to bring the agitating United Democratic Madhesi Front along for the election, adding that extremism will hurt the nation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.