Nepal President to visit India from April 17
Kathmandu/New Delhi, April 12 - In her first foreign tour, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari is paying a state visit to India from April 17 to 21 at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee, it was announced on Wednesday. This will be the first foreign visit of Nepal's President after assuming the office in October 2015, the Nepal Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday, adding she will be staying at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi as a state guest.
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
