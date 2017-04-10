Nepal President to begin India visit on Monday, infrastructure, energy on agenda

Kathmandu/ New Delhi, April 16 - With Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari beginning her state visit on Monday, India said its relations with Nepal are people-centric and are focused on improving connectivity between the neighbours as well as energy infrastructure. We have maintained our focus on implementation of ongoing connectivity and development projects such as Terai roads, cross-border rail lines linkages, development of integrated check posts on the border, cross-border oil pipeline -- the first in South Asia -- and cross-border transmission lines, said Joint Secretary, Nepal and Bhutan, in the Indian External Affairs Ministry Sudhakar Dalela while briefing media on the upcoming visit in New Delhi.

