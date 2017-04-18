Nepal President calls on Mukherjee

New Delhi, April 18 - Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Tuesday called on her Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee ahead of a banquet hosted in her honour. A relationship marked by strong people to people connections.

Chicago, IL

