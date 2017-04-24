Nepal President Bhandari's Delhi visit did little to address the trust deficit

President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Narendra Modi welcoming Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The official response of Nepal to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari's Delhi visit was the same as always: "It has been a grand success," said Foreign Affairs Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat, who was a member of the entourage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.