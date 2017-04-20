Nepal Polls: UDMF, Govt. inch closer to deal
Kathmandu [Nepal], Apr 22 : Long time agitating force United Democratic Madhesi Front has hinted at participation in local polls after the ruling alliance on Friday addressed their demands of reviewing the new Constitution Amendment Bill. With about three weeks left for holding the local-level elections scheduled for May 14, the Friday evening meeting agreement has ignited the hopes of an end to the political deadlock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC