Nepal Polls: UDMF, Govt. inch closer to deal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Apr 22 : Long time agitating force United Democratic Madhesi Front has hinted at participation in local polls after the ruling alliance on Friday addressed their demands of reviewing the new Constitution Amendment Bill. With about three weeks left for holding the local-level elections scheduled for May 14, the Friday evening meeting agreement has ignited the hopes of an end to the political deadlock.

Chicago, IL

