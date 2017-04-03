Nepal PM says new Constitution Amendm...

Nepal PM says new Constitution Amendment proposal will be 'acceptable to all'

Kathmandu [Nepal], Apr. 9 : Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that he has prepared a new proposal on the Constitution Amendment, which he claims will be acceptable to all parties, including the agitating Madhesi Morcha and the main opposition. Addressing a programme yesterday, Dahal said that his proposal would bring all parties together and added that the Morcha, an alliance of seven Madhes-based parties, would participate in the local level elections slated for May 14, reports the Kathmandu Post.

