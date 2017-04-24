Nepal opposition obstructs parliament proceedings

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 26 : Nepal's main opposition party, the CPN-UML , continued to stall proceedings in parliament for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in protest against the government's decision to increase the number of local levels in 11 districts. The CPN-UML is against the government's decision to increase the number of local levels in the southern plains of Nepal, a move by the government to appease disgruntled parties.

