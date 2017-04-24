Nepal opposition obstructs parliament proceedings
Kathmandu [Nepal], April 26 : Nepal's main opposition party, the CPN-UML , continued to stall proceedings in parliament for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in protest against the government's decision to increase the number of local levels in 11 districts. The CPN-UML is against the government's decision to increase the number of local levels in the southern plains of Nepal, a move by the government to appease disgruntled parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC