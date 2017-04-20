Nepal, India to tackle flooding issues
Kathmandu, April 22 - Senior Nepali and Indian officials have agreed to work on controlling the perennial flooding caused by rivers originating from Nepal, and agreed to build embankments. The decision was taken at the 11th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Committee on Inundation and Flood Management held in Janakpur and Kathmandu from April 16-21.
