Nepal, India to tackle flooding issues

Nepal, India to tackle flooding issues

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Kathmandu, April 22 - Senior Nepali and Indian officials have agreed to work on controlling the perennial flooding caused by rivers originating from Nepal, and agreed to build embankments. The decision was taken at the 11th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Committee on Inundation and Flood Management held in Janakpur and Kathmandu from April 16-21.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC