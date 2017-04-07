Nepal, India positive toward revising peace and friendship Treaty: officials
The Nepalese and Indian sides were positive toward revising the Nepal-India Peace and Friendship Treaty in line with the changed context during a meeting of the third Eminent Persons Group on Nepal-India Relations that was concluded here in Kathmandu on Thursday, officials said. Speaking to media, EPG Coordinator of the Nepalese side Dr Bhes Bahadur Thapa said that the two sides would make necessary recommendations in order to revise the treaty in line with the changed context to both the governments in near future.
