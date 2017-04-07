Nepal, India positive toward revising...

Nepal, India positive toward revising peace and friendship Treaty: officials

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Nepalese and Indian sides were positive toward revising the Nepal-India Peace and Friendship Treaty in line with the changed context during a meeting of the third Eminent Persons Group on Nepal-India Relations that was concluded here in Kathmandu on Thursday, officials said. Speaking to media, EPG Coordinator of the Nepalese side Dr Bhes Bahadur Thapa said that the two sides would make necessary recommendations in order to revise the treaty in line with the changed context to both the governments in near future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,309 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC