Nepal Govt. withdraws previous amendment bill, UDMF demands delineation before polls

By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], Apr. 11 : The Nepal Government on Tuesday withdrew a previous amendment bill from the parliament to table a new one which it said will address the demands of disgruntled parties. Previously, the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has tabled the amendment bill on November of 2016.

