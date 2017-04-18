Nepal: Five major parties agree to hold local level polls in single phase
Kathmandu [Nepal], April 19 : The five major political parties of Nepal have agreed to hold the upcoming local level election scheduled for May 14 in a single phase. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue of ongoing rift between the agitating and the ruling parties on holding the local polls in two phases.
