Nepal EC ready for commencing local polls

Kathmandu [Nepal], Apr.5 : The Election Commission of Nepal has said that it has almost completed its preparations for commencement of local elections slated for May 14 and will even run a voter education program to ensure its success. The commission's spokesperson, Surya Prasad Sharma, told ANI, "The preparations which are needed to be made from the center for the local election are 80-90 percent complete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.