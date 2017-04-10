Nepal, China to conduct first ever joint military drill from Apr. 16

Kathmandu [Nepal], Apr. 14 : The Nepal Army has said that Kathmandu and Beijing will conduct their first ever joint military exercise from April 16. Named 'Sagarmatha Friendship-2017', which is expected to last till April 25, the joint-military exercise is being organised with an intent of preparedness against terrorism that has posed as a serious security threat globally, reports the Kathmandu Post. Sagarmatha is the Nepali name for Mount Everest, bordering between Nepal and China.

