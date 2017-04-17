Nepal, China begin first-ever joint m...

Nepal, China begin first-ever joint military exercises

The 10-day drill in Kathmandu, dubbed "Sagarmatha Friendship 2017" referring to the Nepali name for Mount Everest, will focus on counter-terrorism, according to Nepal's army. The drills will likely be watched closely by India.

