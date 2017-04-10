Missing' Pakistan operative was in te...

Missing' Pakistan operative was in team that trapped Kulbhushan Jadhav

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Muhammad Habib Zahir, the retired Lt Colonel of the Pakistan Army who disappeared from Lumbini near Nepal's border with India and now suspected to be in Indian custody, was in the team that nabbed Kulbhushan Jadhav in March 2016. Sources in the security establishment have told The Indian Express that Indian agencies had been on Zahir's trail for long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,230,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC