Media Practitioners, Firemen Start Scaling Annapurna Base Camp
From Noor Shamsiah Mohamad and Linda Khoo POKHARA, April 27 -- A total of 62 climbers including media practitioners, officers and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department began an expedition to scale Annapurna Base Camp, Nepal, today. The group, comprise 31 journalists, 21 firemen and representatives of the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh, Pahang, started their climb in Siwai at 11am local time .
