Media Practitioners, Firemen Start Sc...

Media Practitioners, Firemen Start Scaling Annapurna Base Camp

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

From Noor Shamsiah Mohamad and Linda Khoo POKHARA, April 27 -- A total of 62 climbers including media practitioners, officers and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department began an expedition to scale Annapurna Base Camp, Nepal, today. The group, comprise 31 journalists, 21 firemen and representatives of the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh, Pahang, started their climb in Siwai at 11am local time .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,723 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC