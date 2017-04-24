Maoist rebels kill at least 24 Indian paramilitary soldiers
Demonstrators affiliated with Maoist Communist Center Nepal take part in a protest near the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal on September 30, 2015. Maoist rebels killed at least 24 Indian paramilitary soldiers and injured six others in their stronghold in central India on Monday in one of the worst attacks on the country's security forces in recent years, police said.
