Malaysia's Oldest Climber Leaves For Kathmandu To Conquer Mt Everest
Malaysia's oldest climber James Lee Chong Meng left for Kathmandu, Nepal Saturday in his bid to scale the world's highest peak, Mount Everest. Lee, 69, departed from the KL International Airport on a Malindo Air flight at 6.45pm with two other climbers, namely Eugene Kwan Jyh Sin and Chong Nyuk Kooi.
