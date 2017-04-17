Malaysian Oldest Climber Reaches Lobuche

Malaysian Oldest Climber Reaches Lobuche

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 -- James Lee Chong Meng, the oldest Malaysian who attempted to capture the peak of Mount Everest, arrived at Lobuche today. The 69-year-old climber said he and his team arrived at Lobuche from the Everest Base Camp at about 7pm today .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,643 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC