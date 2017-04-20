Lost Trekker Survived on Ledge for 47...

Lost Trekker Survived on Ledge for 47 Days

A Taiwanese couple who disappeared while trekking in Nepal were found after 47 days-but it was three days too late for one of them. Liang Sheng-yueh, 21, is being treated in a Kathmandu hospital after being found on a ledge under a waterfall in the remote Dhading region, AFP reports.

