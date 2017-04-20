Lost Taiwan hiker says didn't give up...

Lost Taiwan hiker says didn't give up hope in tragic 47-day Nepal ordeal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A Taiwan hiker rescued 47 days after disappearing in the foothills of the Himalayas and just days after his girlfriend died is recovering well in hospital in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu, his doctor said on Friday. Taiwanese hiker Liang Sheng Yueh, who was lost in the Himalayas for over a month, celebrates his 21st birthday at a hospital after being rescued, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,635,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC