Lost Taiwan hiker says didn't give up hope in tragic 47-day Nepal ordeal
A Taiwan hiker rescued 47 days after disappearing in the foothills of the Himalayas and just days after his girlfriend died is recovering well in hospital in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu, his doctor said on Friday. Taiwanese hiker Liang Sheng Yueh, who was lost in the Himalayas for over a month, celebrates his 21st birthday at a hospital after being rescued, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
