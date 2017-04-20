Lost Taiwan hiker says didn't give up hope in tragic 47-day Nepal ordeal

A Taiwan hiker rescued 47 days after disappearing in the foothills of the Himalayas and just days after his girlfriend died is recovering well in hospital in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu, his doctor said on Friday. Liang Sheng-yueh, who turned 21 on Friday, went missing with girlfriend Liu Chen-chun, 19, in early March while they were trekking in the remote Ganesh Himal area in northwestern Nepal.

