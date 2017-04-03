Leopard shuts down Nepal's international airport1 hour ago
Kathmandu, Apr 3: Nepal's only international airport was today briefly closed after a leopard was seen moving on the runway, disrupting flight operations. The pilot of Buddha Air had informed the Air Traffic Control at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu about the movement of the leopard on the runway at around 7:45 am, said TIA spokesperson Prem Nath Thakur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC