Leopard shuts down Nepal's international airport1 hour ago

Kathmandu, Apr 3: Nepal's only international airport was today briefly closed after a leopard was seen moving on the runway, disrupting flight operations. The pilot of Buddha Air had informed the Air Traffic Control at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu about the movement of the leopard on the runway at around 7:45 am, said TIA spokesperson Prem Nath Thakur.

