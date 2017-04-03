Leopard briefly shuts down Nepal's in...

Leopard briefly shuts down Nepal's international airport

Sunday Apr 2

Tribhuwan International Airport official Prem Nath Thakur says the airport, located in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, was closed Monday morning as soon as the animal was spotted on the runway.

Chicago, IL

